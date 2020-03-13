Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.58%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -31.64%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

