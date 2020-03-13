Susan S. Fleming Buys 600 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RLI opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.79. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after buying an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $9,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.