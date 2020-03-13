Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.88, 1,945,306 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,517,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Specifically, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,787 shares of company stock worth $5,380,883 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Switch alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.