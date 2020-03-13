TD Securities Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.79.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$4.40 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

