TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s share price was down 7.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $72.99, approximately 2,831,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,945,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

