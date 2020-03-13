Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.78.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $198.54 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.