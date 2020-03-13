Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.35.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.42. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

