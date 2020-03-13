Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Acquires £6,205 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,205 ($8,162.33).

Sarah Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 74.25 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

