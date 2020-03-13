Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Critical Survey

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.44 $22.00 million $2.34 9.00 Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 1.13 $56.95 million $1.11 3.79

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.37% 9.09% 1.06% Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 141.49%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Territorial Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

