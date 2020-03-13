Tervita (TSE:TEV) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEV. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.09.

TEV stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -19.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.29.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

