Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $42.05, approximately 1,904,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,181,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

