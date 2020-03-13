TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Set at C$50.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price objective on TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE TFII opened at C$31.25 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$31.04 and a 52 week high of C$48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.