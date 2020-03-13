TheStreet Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,646,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

