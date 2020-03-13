Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was down 7.8% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $52.51, approximately 1,719,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 884,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.