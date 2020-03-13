Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Trading Down 12.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Wednesday after Pivotal Research lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tilly’s traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.67, approximately 529,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 434,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.