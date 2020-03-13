Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,103% compared to the average daily volume of 372 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $19.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,539.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

