Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 251 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

