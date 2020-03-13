Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 24,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,781% compared to the typical volume of 1,316 call options.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

