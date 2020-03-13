Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 42,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,134 call options.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Ambarella by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

