UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.78 ($95.09).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €48.21 ($56.05) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.55.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.