UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

FRA DPW opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.71. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

