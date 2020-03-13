United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.15, approximately 545,162 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 394,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCBI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after acquiring an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

