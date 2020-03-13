United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.13 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

