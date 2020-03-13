United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.14 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.45 EPS.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Natural Foods to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

