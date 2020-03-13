United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

