United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

