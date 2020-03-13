Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,764,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,088,000 after buying an additional 2,879,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $31.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

