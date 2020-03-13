Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $149.41 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.21 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.