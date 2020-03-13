Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $189.69 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

