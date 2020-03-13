Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 266.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million.

VSTM stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

