Verastem Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,971 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,515 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.84 on Friday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

