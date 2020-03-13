Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VET. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

TSE VET opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

