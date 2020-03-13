Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is GQG Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 371,310 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Visa worth $562,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

