Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $9.59. Vivint Solar shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 4,348,134 shares.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,940 shares of company stock worth $8,060,434 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $806.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

