Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.69 ($64.75).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €42.99 ($49.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.85. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 1-year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

