Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of WAC stock opened at €8.47 ($9.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.67. The firm has a market cap of $594.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.24 ($14.23) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

