Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.81 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

