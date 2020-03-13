Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $25.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WORK. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.52.

WORK opened at $21.35 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,588.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,233,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

