Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $78.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.