Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Director James R. Crane Buys 340,700 Shares

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WES opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 49.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.