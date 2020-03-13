Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $56.12, approximately 2,625,949 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,502,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

