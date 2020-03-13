Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) were down 8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $38.43, approximately 1,515,348 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 719,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.