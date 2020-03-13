Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 485,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 98,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

