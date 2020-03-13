Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,491.20.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

