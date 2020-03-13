WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 61.0% in February

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

