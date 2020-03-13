Willem L. Blindenbach Purchases 7,350 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) VP Willem L. Blindenbach bought 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $350,018.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ASIX stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

