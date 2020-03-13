WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WillScot traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.73, 1,725,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 741,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WillScot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WillScot by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72.

About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

