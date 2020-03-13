Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,600. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wizz Air traded as low as GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and last traded at GBX 2,806 ($36.91), with a volume of 83217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,376 ($44.41).

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,305 ($56.63).

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total transaction of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,983.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,853.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

