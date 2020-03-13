Wyndham Destinations Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,479 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,352% compared to the typical volume of 509 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

WYND opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $63,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 209,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

