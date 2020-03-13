Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eyenovia.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

